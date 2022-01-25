Jefferies Financial Group Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $59.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.81.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.89 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 143.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.