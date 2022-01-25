Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

BIIB opened at $224.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.33. Biogen has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

