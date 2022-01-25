Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,775 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 202.5% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 57,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

