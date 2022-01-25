Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 4,094 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

