Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

