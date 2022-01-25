Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,292.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,322.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,324.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 256.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

