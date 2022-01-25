Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 9,931 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 861.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

