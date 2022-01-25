Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,457 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $282.29 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.78.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Morningstar by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

