JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,189,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,555,000 after buying an additional 5,348,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

BBIN stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

