JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.23 ($103.67).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €74.72 ($84.91) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.52. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

