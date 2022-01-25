JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.23 ($103.67).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €74.72 ($84.91) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.52. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

