Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,446.50

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,446.50 ($46.50) and last traded at GBX 3,446.50 ($46.50), with a volume of 79722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,591 ($48.45).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JET shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,910 ($120.21) to GBX 7,130 ($96.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,751.36 ($118.07).

The company has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of -11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,251.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,471.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

