JustBet Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $229,992.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00050606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.15 or 0.06579890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.66 or 0.99936288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006331 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

