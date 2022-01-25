Karura (KAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.32 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and $2.57 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karura has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

