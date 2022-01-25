KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $33.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.23. 1,880,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,314. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

