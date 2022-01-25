Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.80 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

