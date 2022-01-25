Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $586,596.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $586,596.00 and $202,064.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

