Kings Point Capital Management Has $276,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

SO stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

