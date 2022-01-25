Kings Point Capital Management Has $802,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 829.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,070,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,083,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

