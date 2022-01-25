Kings Point Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 191,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

