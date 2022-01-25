Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

