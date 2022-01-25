Kings Point Capital Management Sells 178,163 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,163 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 677,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 80,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $289.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

