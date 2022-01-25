Kings Point Capital Management Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.