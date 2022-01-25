Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. 146,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,975. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

