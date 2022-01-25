Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

