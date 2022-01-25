Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.11.

KTOS stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

