Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT Raised to CHF 325

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

