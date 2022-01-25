L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $225.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

