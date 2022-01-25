Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $51,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

