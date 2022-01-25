Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.