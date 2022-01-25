Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.52) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGEN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.36) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.25) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.44).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.37.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,273.39). Also, insider George Lewis bought 1,154 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,515.11). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $968,342.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

