LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $964.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

