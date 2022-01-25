LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.68

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 115205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

The company has a market cap of $964.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

