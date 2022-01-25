Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 16371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Specifically, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,037 shares of company stock worth $1,827,698 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.