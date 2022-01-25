Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LICY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

LICY stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

