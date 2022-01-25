Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 68,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,614,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $127,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675,695 shares of company stock valued at $111,429,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

