Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

LSPD opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

