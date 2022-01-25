Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Shares of LAD opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.12. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

