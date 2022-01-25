Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Reduced by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.