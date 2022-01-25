Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $78.70. Logitech International shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 55,231 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Logitech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

