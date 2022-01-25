London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($134.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($119.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($138.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.03) to GBX 9,300 ($125.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($148.41) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,284.29 ($125.26).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,406 ($99.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £41.28 billion and a PE ratio of 73.49. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.72) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($135.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,955.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,429.30.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.12) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($450,620.62). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.60) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,722.07).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.