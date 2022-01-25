Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

