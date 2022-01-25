LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.59 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $62.59 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

LTO Network Profile

Get LTO Network alerts:

LTO Network is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 297,301,968 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

