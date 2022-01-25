Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.62. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 172,060 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

