Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 40,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.15 and a 200-day moving average of $407.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

