Lumentum (LITE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently:

1/21/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

1/20/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $130.00.

12/15/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,293. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

