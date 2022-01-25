Lympo Market Capitalization Hits $3.13 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $580,050.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.