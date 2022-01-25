MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.14.

MAG opened at C$18.47 on Friday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.80 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.19.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

