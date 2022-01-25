MAG Silver’s (MAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.01. 85,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.41.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.