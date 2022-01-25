Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

