Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $717,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 592,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

